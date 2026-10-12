Markets seen opening flat amid Q2 results and RBI concern
Markets are expected to start off flat or slightly down today, even though Friday ended on a high note: markets closed strongly on Friday.
This week, everyone is watching company Q2 results, inflation numbers, and how the monsoon shapes up.
The RBI's recent 25-basis-point rate hike and shift from a neutral stance to calibrated tightening has also made some investors a bit cautious.
High US yields dent market sentiment
Global vibes are not helping much: high US Treasury yields, ongoing geopolitical tensions, and foreign investors pulling out are all weighing on sentiment.
Still, experts like Emkay Global think sectors like industrials and energy could post strong earnings.
Plus, big IT companies (think HCL Tech and Wipro) will announce results soon, so expect some action there as well.