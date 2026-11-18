Markets to start slow as Gift Nifty signals 120-point drop
Indian markets are set for a slow start today, with the Gift Nifty pointing to a 120-point drop on the Nifty index.
After bouncing back from recent lows, the market now faces mixed global cues and is shifting focus to global and domestic microeconomic factors as earnings season wraps up.
Wall Street slips on pricey AI
Wall Street slipped thanks to pricey AI stocks, but NVIDIA's solid results could help steady tech vibes.
Back home, lower crude prices and steady foreign investment are keeping things afloat.
Experts say it's important to watch big investors and global events for any real momentum shifts.
Analysts urge selective stock picks
Analysts suggest skipping broad bets and instead picking specific stocks or sectors.
Osho Krishan of Angel One recommends staying disciplined position sizing and managing risks carefully, especially since technical levels are running high right now.