Maros Sefcovic in China to curb low-cost hybrid imports
European Union officials are in China this week, trying to sort out the flood of low-cost hybrid cars coming into Europe, a trend that's boosted China's trade surplus and put pressure on local jobs.
Maros Sefcovic is leading the talks, hoping to reach a deal before European Union leaders meet in Brussels later this month.
The main aim? Avoiding a messy trade war after earlier tariffs on electric vehicles just led to more hybrids arriving instead.
Germany and France back 'kill switch'
Germany and France want the European Union to take faster action when foreign imports threaten European industries.
Germany's chancellor, Friedrich Merz, and the French president, Emmanuel Macron, are backing new tools like a "kill switch" for essential sectors, showing they're serious about keeping things fair as China's influence grows.
The hope is that these steps will help protect local businesses without escalating tensions further.