Maros Sefcovic in China to curb low-cost hybrid imports

European Union officials are in China this week, trying to sort out the flood of low-cost hybrid cars coming into Europe, a trend that's boosted China's trade surplus and put pressure on local jobs.

Maros Sefcovic is leading the talks, hoping to reach a deal before European Union leaders meet in Brussels later this month.

The main aim? Avoiding a messy trade war after earlier tariffs on electric vehicles just led to more hybrids arriving instead.