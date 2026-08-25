Marriott aims to make India its 2nd largest market worldwide
Marriott is making a big play for India, aiming to make it its second-largest market worldwide in the next few years (right after the U.S.).
Right now, it is fourth, but with plans to nearly double its presence, adding more than 200 hotels and more than 30,000 additional rooms on top of what it already has, it is clearly all in.
Anthony Capuano says India travel booming
Rising travel in India is a huge factor. Marriott president and CEO Anthony Capuano says both business and leisure trips are booming.
The company signed more than 60 deals in India in the first half of this year and wants to enter its 100th city in India next year.
It is also targeting smaller towns with more affordable brands, rolling out its new City Express line, and even launching a tech accelerator in Hyderabad to drive future innovation.