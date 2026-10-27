Maruti Suzuki profit falls 26% to ₹2,466cr despite revenue rising
Business
Maruti Suzuki just reported a 26% drop in profit for July-September this year, earning ₹2,466 crore compared to ₹3,349 crore last year.
But here's the twist: their revenue actually jumped 26%, hitting ₹53,356 crore, so people are still buying plenty of Marutis.
Maruti Suzuki shares climb over 2%
Even with profits down, Maruti's shares climbed over 2% after the news.
The strong revenue shows the brand is holding its ground in a tough market and meeting customer demand.
Investors seem to trust that Maruti knows how to steer through industry ups and downs.