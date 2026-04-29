Maruti Suzuki reports record ₹14,445cr net profit and ₹1.74L/cr sales

First-ever ₹50000cr quarter for Maruti Suzuki

Sales grew over 20% from last year, and for the first time ever, Maruti crossed ₹50,000 crore in revenue in a single quarter.

The new electric e-VITARA is now available in 44 countries.

The board recommended its biggest-ever dividend of ₹140 per share, but there's a catch: about 190,000 pending orders remained at the end of FY26.

Interestingly, despite these big numbers, Maruti's stock dipped by about 2%, mainly due to higher taxes and lower other income this quarter.