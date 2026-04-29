Maruti Suzuki reports record ₹14,445cr net profit and ₹1.74L/cr sales
Maruti Suzuki just wrapped up a record year, with net profit of ₹14,445 crore and sales reaching ₹1.74 lakh crore.
The company sold nearly 20 lakh cars in India and shipped out another 4.5 lakh globally, holding onto its crown as India's top car exporter for the fifth year running.
First-ever ₹50000cr quarter for Maruti Suzuki
Sales grew over 20% from last year, and for the first time ever, Maruti crossed ₹50,000 crore in revenue in a single quarter.
The new electric e-VITARA is now available in 44 countries.
The board recommended its biggest-ever dividend of ₹140 per share, but there's a catch: about 190,000 pending orders remained at the end of FY26.
Interestingly, despite these big numbers, Maruti's stock dipped by about 2%, mainly due to higher taxes and lower other income this quarter.