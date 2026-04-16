Maruti Suzuki share drops to 39.26%, lowest in 13 years

Mahindra 14.21% share Tata Motors 13%

While Maruti struggles to gain ground with its new models like Jimny and Victoris, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors are riding high on SUV popularity.

Mahindra now holds a 14.21% share and Tata is close behind at 13%.

Add in Maruti's lack of diesel options and the Grand Vitara and its Toyota-badged counterpart, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and it's clear the company has some catching up to do.