Maruti Suzuki share drops to 39.26%, lowest in 13 years
Business
Maruti Suzuki, long known as India's top car brand, just saw its market share dip to 39.26%, the lowest it's been in 13 years and down nearly 12 points since fiscal 2020.
The main reason? More buyers are choosing SUVs over smaller cars, and Maruti hasn't kept up with the shift.
Mahindra 14.21% share Tata Motors 13%
While Maruti struggles to gain ground with its new models like Jimny and Victoris, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors are riding high on SUV popularity.
Mahindra now holds a 14.21% share and Tata is close behind at 13%.
Add in Maruti's lack of diesel options and the Grand Vitara and its Toyota-badged counterpart, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and it's clear the company has some catching up to do.