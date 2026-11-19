Maruti Suzuki stock jumps almost 7% as metal prices fall
Maruti Suzuki's stock just had its best single-day gain in 15 months, jumping almost 7% on Thursday.
The boost came as global prices for key car-making metals like aluminum and copper dropped, giving the whole auto sector a lift and sending the Nifty Auto Index up nearly 4%.
Automakers may benefit, domestic steel rises
Cheaper global metal prices, down as much as 21%, mean automakers like Maruti could see better profits soon.
There is still a catch: domestic steel prices are about 7% higher than the second quarter's average, and Maruti's recent profit margins took a hit from earlier high costs.
Still, with shares up 16% this past month alone, investors are feeling pretty optimistic about what's next.