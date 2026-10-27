Maruti Suzuki to raise prices after raw material costs surge

Even though Maruti's revenue grew by 26%, its expenses shot up even more, squeezing profit margins down to 5.5% from last year's 8.4%.

Higher commodity prices, inflation, and possible weakness in rural demand, partly due to El Nino in some states, are making things tough.

On top of that, Maruti's share price has slumped by 31.4% this year as new-car prices go up and inflation accelerated to an almost two-year high last month, making it harder for people to buy new cars right now.