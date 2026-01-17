Maruti Suzuki's massive new plant is coming to Gujarat
Maruti Suzuki is investing a huge ₹35,000 crore to build a new car factory in Khoraj, Gujarat.
This new plant will be able to make one million cars every year and is part of the company's big expansion plans.
More cars, more jobs
With this new facility, Maruti Suzuki's total production jumps to 3.6 million vehicles annually—up from the current combined capacity of 2.6 million.
The project is expected to create about 12,000 jobs and help Maruti keep up with growing demand for cars throughout India.
Built for the future (and exports)
Maruti Suzuki said Sanand was picked because it's close to ports, highways, and railways—making it easier for Maruti to ship cars across India and abroad.
The move shows Maruti's confidence in India's auto industry and supports the Make in India push for more local manufacturing.