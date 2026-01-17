Maruti Suzuki's ₹4,960cr Gujarat move: New plant, more cars, and lots of jobs

Why does this matter?

The new plant has a planned capacity of one million units to be developed in four phases, with production from the first phase expected to commence in FY29.

The source does not claim a FY31 target. Based on figures in the source, Maruti's domestic capacity would reach about 34-36.5 lakh (3.4-3.65 million) vehicles annually after the Khoraj and Hansalpur expansions — not 4 million; the source does not specify a FY31 target.

Plus, this project means around 12,000 direct jobs and over 7.5 lakh indirect ones through suppliers and partners.

With its prime spot near ports and highways, the plant will help boost exports too—so it's not just good news for drivers here but could put more Indian-made cars on roads worldwide.