Maruti Suzuki's stock jumps nearly 20% in just a month
Maruti Suzuki just had a standout month—its stock jumped nearly 20%, landing at ₹15,095 as of September 12, 2025.
With a market cap of ₹4.74 lakh crore and strong earnings, the company is catching plenty of attention from investors.
Trading activity has been buzzing, with volumes topping the weekly average at 6.57 lakh shares. Even with a tiny dip on the last trading day, interest stayed high.
Over the past three months, Maruti Suzuki has delivered more than 21% returns—though keep in mind its stock tends to move more than the overall market, so those big gains can come with bigger swings too.