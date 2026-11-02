Marvell to acquire Lumentum for $115B to bolster AI infrastructure
Marvell just announced it is acquiring Lumentum for a whopping $115 billion, making it one of the year's biggest tech deals.
The move is all about strengthening Marvell's game in AI infrastructure: think faster data centers and keeping up with rivals like Broadcom.
Lumentum shareholders are getting a sweet 23.9% premium on their shares, which shows how much Marvell values this partnership and the future of AI.
Lumentum optics target $550B market
By bringing in Lumentum's expertise in high-speed optical components, Marvell is aiming to serve even more of the booming AI market, potentially up to $550 billion.
This could help major players like Amazon and Google build better AI chips and networks.
Plus, if there is a proposed US ban on new Chinese optical transceivers, demand for companies like Lumentum could spike even more.