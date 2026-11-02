Marvell to acquire Lumentum for $115B to bolster AI infrastructure

Marvell just announced it is acquiring Lumentum for a whopping $115 billion, making it one of the year's biggest tech deals.

The move is all about strengthening Marvell's game in AI infrastructure: think faster data centers and keeping up with rivals like Broadcom.

Lumentum shareholders are getting a sweet 23.9% premium on their shares, which shows how much Marvell values this partnership and the future of AI.