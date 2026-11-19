MAS settles S$100m tokenized bills with its digital currency
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) pulled off a big move by settling S$100 million ($77.5 million) in tokenized bills using its own digital currency.
The auction, held earlier this month, was so popular that bids totaled more than twice the amount on offer.
These digital bills will mature on December 4, showing how fast the world of finance is changing.
MAS plans SG digital ledger expansion
Major players like HSBC, Standard Chartered, DBS, OCBC, and UOB all jumped in, boosting the collateral available for interbank loans through this new tech.
MAS isn't stopping here: it's planning to expand these digital bill trials and turn their test network into something bigger (the SG Digital Ledger), inviting even more institutions to join next year.