Master Chains N Jewels files IPO with 400cr fresh issue
Business
Master Chains N Jewels, an organized gold jewelry manufacturer and wholesale distributor, is gearing up to go public.
They've just filed for an IPO with SEBI, which includes a fresh issue of up to ₹400 crore and an offer for sale by promoter Taruna Madan Kothari.
The fresh funds are set to boost their working capital and help the company grow in the jewelry market.
Company offers around 80,666 design styles
The company also offers lightweight designs and has a huge database of around 80,666 styles. Their two Mumbai factories can produce nearly 4,972.90kg of jewelry each year.
Systematix Corporate Services will manage the IPO process, while Bigshare Services handles registration.
This move is likely to raise Master Chains N Jewels's profile among investors and customers alike.