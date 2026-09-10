Mastercard, City Union Bank launch One Credential in India
Mastercard and City Union Bank (CUB) are rolling out a new payment solution called One Credential in India.
It lets you link eligible debit and credit accounts or cards to one digital credential, so you can set rules for how each transaction is routed, like by amount or merchant type.
No more reducing the need to manage multiple physical cards.
Pilot links accounts to tokenised credential
This pilot is designed to make life simpler for both individuals and small businesses by linking eligible debit and credit accounts or cards to a single tokenised credential.
You can easily separate business and personal expenses, switch up your preferences as needed, and rely less on physical cards.
CUB is among the first banks worldwide to try this out, promising more control for users while the issuing bank retains control over transaction routing, customer experience, and related data through its backend systems.