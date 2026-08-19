Masters's Union opens Gurugram AI labs free weekends for women
Masters's Union in Gurugram is giving women a big boost in AI by opening its labs for free on weekends.
Whether you're a women students, founders, professionals, and innovators working on a product idea that needs prototyping, fabrication, electronics, robotics, design, testing, or iteration, no prior AI background or formal technology education is required.
You can access their facilities and learn from top-notch faculty.
Participants get hands-on prototyping with experts
Participants get hands-on time with tools to build things like robots, eco-friendly gadgets, or an early-stage startup prototype.
The program includes experts from places like Amazon, IBM, Harvard, and Oxford.
As Senior Director Sudhanshu Garg puts it, the goal is to help women who aren't afraid to try new things and lead India's AI revolution with fresh ideas.