Matrimony.com posts 20% Q4 PAT rise to ₹9.7 cr

Matrimony.com FY26 PAT falls ₹34 cr

The company added 2.3 lakh paid subscriptions this quarter, a small bump from last quarter but actually down 4.3% from last year.

For the full year, profits dropped to ₹34 crore (from ₹45 crore), and revenue dipped slightly too.

Chairman Murugavel Janakiraman still called out "We posted double digit billings growth of 10.5% y-o-y in our matchmaking business along with double digit PAT growth in Q4 FY26 and expect growth momentum to further accelerate in the next financial year. We continued to reward our shareholders through buy back of shares amounting to ₹58.5 crore this quarter," as a positive sign for the business.