Matt Clifford joins Anthropic as managing director of international affairs
Business
Matt Clifford, the brains behind much of the U.K.'s AI strategy, is joining U.S.-based Anthropic as managing director of international affairs.
He'll be in charge of building relationships with governments outside the US including those in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and India.
Matt Clifford retains Aria, Entrepreneurs First
Clifford isn't leaving his UK roots behind; he'll keep his position as chair of the Advanced Research and Invention Agency (Aria) and remain chair of Entrepreneurs First.
This mix of public and private jobs has some people worried about conflicts of interest and adds to ongoing concerns about government experts moving into big tech roles.