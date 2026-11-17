Max Healthcare stock jumps on hopes of offsetting oncology caps
Max Healthcare's stock has been on a roll, jumping around 12% over the last five trading sessions and hitting ₹1,039 on Tuesday.
Investors are upbeat because hospitals might raise service charges to balance out price caps on oncology drugs.
analyst Deepika Muraka thinks this move could soften the hit to earnings from 7% down to just 2%.
Nifty Healthcare index and hospitals rally
Max Healthcare posted a 10.34% profit boost last quarter, with revenue up 20%, thanks in part to more international patients (that income jumped 33%).
Even with these gains, a seasonal dip is expected next quarter.
Meanwhile, the Nifty Healthcare index and other hospital stocks like Fortis and Apollo are also trending up, showing investors are feeling positive about health care's future despite recent challenges.