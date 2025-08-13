Max Healthcare's profits jump 17% in Q1

The company's revenue shot up 27% to ₹2,574 crore this quarter. Max is pushing ahead—planning to lease a new 130-bed hospital in Dehradun by 2028, focused on advanced cancer treatment.

Max's subsidiary is selling off two smaller hospitals for ₹40 crore so they can zero in on super-specialty care in big cities.

Chairman Abhay Soi says they're not slowing down: upgrades are coming for existing hospitals and there's a new tower planned at Max Mohali.

Their shares were trading at ₹1,265 as of August 13, 2025.