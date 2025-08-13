Next Article
Max Healthcare's profits jump 17% in Q1
Max Healthcare just posted a 17% jump in profits for April-June 2025, hitting ₹345 crore compared to last year's ₹295 crore.
The boost comes from more hospital beds being filled and used efficiently.
New Dehradun hospital planned for lease by 2028
The company's revenue shot up 27% to ₹2,574 crore this quarter.
Max is pushing ahead—planning to lease a new 130-bed hospital in Dehradun by 2028, focused on advanced cancer treatment.
Max is selling off 2 smaller hospitals for ₹40 crore
Max's subsidiary is selling off two smaller hospitals for ₹40 crore so they can zero in on super-specialty care in big cities.
Chairman Abhay Soi says they're not slowing down: upgrades are coming for existing hospitals and there's a new tower planned at Max Mohali.
Their shares were trading at ₹1,265 as of August 13, 2025.