SIP of ₹10,000 in this fund would give you ₹1cr+

If you'd started a ₹10,000 monthly SIP in the Kotak Contra Fund back in July 2013, you'd be looking at around ₹1.34 crore by June 2025—pretty wild growth for a steady investment!
Even just a one-time ₹10,000 invested at launch would have grown to nearly ₹75,000 by July 2025.
Fund's performance and portfolio
The fund has regularly outperformed its benchmark (Nifty 500 TRI) over three-year, five-year, and since-inception periods. Its assets under management are now over ₹4,500 crore.
Managed by Shibani Sircar Kurian, it uses a contrarian approach—betting on undervalued sectors that might bounce back—with about 60% in large-cap stocks and the rest split between mid- and small-caps.
Most of its money is in financial services, healthcare, consumer discretionary, and tech.
Analysts say this strategy can lag short-term but pays off for patient investors who match their risk appetite with long-term goals.