SIP of ₹10,000 in this fund would give you ₹1cr+

Fund's performance and portfolio

The fund has regularly outperformed its benchmark (Nifty 500 TRI) over three-year, five-year, and since-inception periods. Its assets under management are now over ₹4,500 crore.

Managed by Shibani Sircar Kurian, it uses a contrarian approach—betting on undervalued sectors that might bounce back—with about 60% in large-cap stocks and the rest split between mid- and small-caps.

Most of its money is in financial services, healthcare, consumer discretionary, and tech.

Analysts say this strategy can lag short-term but pays off for patient investors who match their risk appetite with long-term goals.