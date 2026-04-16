May Habib study finds some Gen Z resisting workplace AI
Business
A new study by May Habib reveals that some Gen Z employees are subtly resisting AI in the workplace.
Instead of embracing new tech, some are delaying tasks that use AI or sticking to old-school methods.
The main reasons? Worries about job security and feeling left out of the loop on how companies plan to use AI.
Study suggests employer transparency and training
Younger workers, especially those in roles like content creation, see AI as a real threat to their jobs.
There's also a trust issue: many aren't convinced that AI is reliable or fair.
The study suggests employers can help by being more transparent about their plans and offering training so everyone feels prepared for the changes ahead.