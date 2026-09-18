Mazagon Dock invests ₹15,000cr in Dugarajapatnam shipyard, about 45,000 jobs

The new site will handle up to 1.2 million gross tons (GT) a year and focus on building commercial ships like tankers and LNG carriers.

With support from the Andhra Pradesh government, including land and clearances, this move aims to help India break into the world's top five shipbuilding countries by 2047.

As Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu put it, this could really put Andhra Pradesh on the global map for shipbuilding.