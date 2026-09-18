Mazagon Dock invests ₹15,000cr in Dugarajapatnam shipyard, about 45,000 jobs
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is investing a massive ₹15,000 crore to build a brand-new shipyard in Dugarajapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.
Announced today, the project is expected to generate around 45,000 direct and indirect jobs over the next five to seven years and is part of a bigger push with the National Shipbuilding and Heavy Industries Park-AP.
Yard capacity 1.2 million GT annually
The new site will handle up to 1.2 million gross tons (GT) a year and focus on building commercial ships like tankers and LNG carriers.
With support from the Andhra Pradesh government, including land and clearances, this move aims to help India break into the world's top five shipbuilding countries by 2047.
As Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu put it, this could really put Andhra Pradesh on the global map for shipbuilding.