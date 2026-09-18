Mazama Energy raises $135 million for 10-gigawatt Oregon geothermal

Mazama's tech goes over 10,000 feet underground to tap into 750 degrees Fahrenheit heat, creating a "supercritical" fluid that boosts how much energy they can pull out.

This approach could help meet the rising power needs of AI data centers and the grid.

Backed by investors like Centaurus Capital, Shell Ventures, and Khosla Ventures, Mazama aims for even bigger things: finishing the Oregon site by 2030.

Tapping just 1% of super-hot rock worldwide could generate more than 63 terawatts of electricity.