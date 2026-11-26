MB Patil: Sumitomo interested in 100-acre industrial park near Bengaluru
Sumitomo Corporation from Japan has expressed interest in developing a 100-acre private industrial park near Bengaluru, hoping to attract Japanese manufacturing companies to Karnataka.
The announcement came from Karnataka's Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil during his recent visit to Japan, as part of a bigger push to bring investments into the state.
Multiple Japanese firms seek Karnataka investments
Patil's trip sparked interest from several Japanese companies: Mukand Sumi Special Steel's proposed investment of over ₹2,000 crore in specialty steel at Koppal, while Meiji Seika Pharma is looking at expanding its antibiotics and vaccine production in Karnataka.
There was also talk about growing Sumitomo's renewable energy projects and Mitsubishi Chemical Group exploring semiconductor and electronics investments, all pointing toward Karnataka becoming a new hotspot for tech and manufacturing.