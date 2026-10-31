US judge allows lawsuit claiming McDonald's misled customers about McRib
What's the story
McDonald's has been hit with a consumer fraud lawsuit over its popular McRib sandwich. The plaintiffs allege that the fast-food giant has been misleading customers about the content of this iconic pork sandwich. They claim that the company intentionally shapes McRib patties with ridges to make them look like they contain rib meat, a premium cut known for its higher fat content and rich flavor.
Ingredient concerns
Plaintiffs argue they were misled into overpaying for the sandwich
The lawsuit claims that McDonald's actually uses lower-grade pork products like shoulder, heart, tripe, or stomach in the McRib.
The plaintiffs argue that this has led them to overpay for one of the fast-food chain's most expensive menu items.
They also contend that they were misled into believing they were getting a premium cut of pork when they ordered the sandwich.
Legal proceedings
Judge allows class action lawsuit to proceed
US District Judge April Perry in Chicago has allowed the class action lawsuit to proceed.
She said it was premature to accept McDonald's argument that no reasonable consumer could expect the McRib to contain rib meat.
The judge also noted that McDonald's website only describes the sandwich as containing pork, and reasonable consumers shouldn't have to research before buying a $7 fast-food sandwich.
Company response
McDonald's says lawsuit 'distorts the facts'
In response to the lawsuit, McDonald's has maintained that it doesn't use hearts, tripe or stomach in the McRib. The company also said it has always been transparent about its ingredients.
"This lawsuit distorts the facts and the claims are meritless," McDonald's said.
The fast-food chain has sold the McRib periodically since 1981 and argues that distinctive product names do not deceive reasonable consumers.
Ongoing commitment
Other fast-food chains have also been sued over similar issues
Thiago Coelho, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, has said his clients will continue to seek accountability for deceptive marketing.
This isn't the first time fast-food chains have been sued over product depictions in ads and on menu boards.
Other lawsuits have accused McDonald's, Burger King, and Wendy's of making burgers look larger than they actually are.