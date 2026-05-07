McDonald's beats expectations, budget menus boost sales amid gas worries

Same-store sales up 3.8%, US 3.9%

Sales at existing locations went up 3.8% (and 3.9% in the U.S.), as people spent more per visit.

To keep folks coming in despite inflation, McDonald's rolled out new premium items like the Big Arch Burger, sometimes priced as high as $13 depending on where you are.

Even with some economic headwinds, Kempczinski says he's optimistic about keeping growth going by focusing on what they can control and adapting to what customers need right now.