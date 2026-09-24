McDonald's introduces Archy AI order taker claiming 90% accuracy
McDonald's is shaking up the drive-thru with Archy, an AI system that takes orders in English and Spanish, boasting 90% accuracy.
The company says this tech could save at least 50 labor hours per week at a typical restaurant.
But don't worry about robots taking over; CFO Ian Borden says Archy is here to help staff focus more on customer service and things like hand-breading chicken, not replace them.
McDonald's $8.5B plan modernizes 46,000 restaurants
Archy is just one piece of McDonald's $8.5 billion plan to modernize its 46,000 restaurants worldwide over the next decade.
Expect redesigned kitchen layouts, bigger play areas, and lockers for delivery orders soon.
Plus, the menu's getting some love too, with hand-breaded chicken already in stores and plans to introduce grilled chicken sandwiches and wraps, all aimed at keeping meals tasty and affordable for lower-income consumers.