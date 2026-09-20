McKinsey: Agentic AI reduced productivity in nearly 30% of firms
A new McKinsey report says nearly 30% of companies actually got less productive after bringing in agentic AI, tools meant to speed up software development.
Turns out, more coding doesn't always mean better results, and there's still a big gap between all that activity and real product launches.
Agentic AI investment $61B, developers distrust
Even with these bumps, investment in agentic AI is booming, having crossed $61 billion in the first half of 2026, thanks to huge deals like the $60 billion Cursor acquisition.
But most developers aren't convinced: 46% don't trust these tools much, only 33% feel confident about their accuracy, and just 3% fully trust what the AI spits out.
Agentic AI job postings up 221%
Despite skepticism, demand for agentic AI talent is skyrocketing.
Job postings for these roles jumped 221% in just a year, showing that while the tech has its flaws, companies are eager to hire people who can help figure it out.