McKinsey: AI may make 11 million Americans switch jobs by 2035

With so many job changes on the horizon, major retraining will be needed, especially for lower-income workers who are almost eight times more likely to be impacted than higher earners.

The report urges government action (more detailed and timely labor-market data and funding retraining programs) to help folks adapt.

Depending on how quickly companies adopt AI and how that affects demand for workers across industries, the total number of job shifts could land anywhere between six and 16 million, echoing some of the big work changes seen during the pandemic.