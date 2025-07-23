Next Article
McKinsey barred from working on generative AI in China
McKinsey has told its China unit to stop working on generative AI projects for multinational clients, following pressure from US regulators.
The ban doesn't cover older, established AI tech—just the newer generative stuff everyone's talking about.
US-China tech tensions are impacting global companies
This move shows how US-China tech tensions are impacting global companies and shaping who gets to work on cutting-edge AI.
It also comes as China rolls out new rules requiring all AI-generated content to be clearly labeled and tracked.
For anyone interested in tech careers or the future of AI, these changes could potentially affect where innovation happens and who gets to be part of it.