Rupee falls to 86.40 per US dollar, 5th straight decline
The rupee dropped to 86.40 per US dollar on Wednesday, marking its fifth straight day of decline.
This steady fall is mainly because foreign investors are pulling money out and global oil prices keep climbing—both making things tougher for the currency.
Higher crude prices, stronger dollar weigh on rupee
A stronger US dollar (helped by a new Japan trade deal) and pricier crude oil are putting extra pressure on the rupee.
Meanwhile, big sell-offs by foreign investors—₹3,548 crore just on Tuesday—aren't helping either.
People are also watching India-US trade talks closely, since any delays could mean higher tariffs on Indian exports down the line.