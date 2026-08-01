McKinsey finds 31% of companies using AI build in-house software

A fresh McKinsey report finds that 31% of companies using AI are choosing to build their own software with AI coding tools, instead of buying it off the shelf.

Tech firms lead this trend (41%), but healthcare, professional services, energy and materials, and financial institutions aren't far behind.

Bigger companies are adopting these tools faster, about one-third of those making at least $1 billion a year have gone in-house, compared to just 17% of smaller businesses.