McKinsey finds 53% of Indian banking customers use generative AI
Banking in India is getting a tech upgrade, with more people turning to AI tools like ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini for everything from comparing interest rates to figuring out financial products.
According to McKinsey, 53% of Indian customers now use generative AI for these tasks, more than double the global average.
With so many starting their banking journey with AI, banks are being pushed to rethink how they connect with customers.
Indian customers still trust human advisers
Even as apps and chatbots get smarter, many folks still trust human advisers when it comes to bigger choices like investing.
The McKinsey report highlights that personal advice matters, especially for complex stuff.
And while over half of Indian customers want better digital support (think smoother apps and smarter bots), they're not ready to give up on real conversations just yet.