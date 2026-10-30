McKinsey report: India 2nd-biggest AI shopping market, 76% use AI
India has just been named the world's second-biggest market for AI-driven shopping, according to a new McKinsey report.
Turns out, 76% of Indian shoppers use AI tools to search, compare, and make purchase decisions, just behind China's 80%, and way above the global average of 53%.
The findings are based on a survey of around 21,000 people across 11 markets.
Indian shoppers 87% confident in AI
Indian consumers aren't just using AI. They actually trust it.
An impressive 87% of Indian users say they're confident in AI chat and search tools (compared to the global average of 73%).
Alexa is especially popular here too: India leads the pack with 77% of its AI shoppers relying on Amazon's voice assistant.
As companies shift from "AI-assisted" to AI-led shopping experiences, McKinsey says brands need to keep up: "Those that figure out how to strike that balance can turn agentic commerce from a source of disruption into a new engine of growth," it said.