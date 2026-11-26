Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL), a Coal India subsidiary, is hitting the stock market Friday, November 27, 2026.

Its IPO was fully booked by November 23, 2026, with shares priced at ₹129-136 after a big ₹2,295 crore boost from anchor investors.

Analysts think the stock will open flat, so if you're in for the long run, holding on might be your best bet.