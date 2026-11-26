MCL IPO fully subscribed at ₹129-136 with ₹2,295cr anchor support
Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL), a Coal India subsidiary, is hitting the stock market Friday, November 27, 2026.
Its IPO was fully booked by November 23, 2026, with shares priced at ₹129-136 after a big ₹2,295 crore boost from anchor investors.
Analysts think the stock will open flat, so if you're in for the long run, holding on might be your best bet.
MCL expands into renewables and mining
MCL isn't just India's top coal producer; it contributed 21% of India's domestic coal production in FY26 (2025-26).
It's also stepping up its game by expanding into renewable energy and mineral mining.
With 17 mines in Odisha and massive reserves, it's boosting its washery capacity and investing in wind power and energy storage too.
Backed by strong profits and a solid growth strategy, MCL is aiming to stay ahead in a changing energy scene.