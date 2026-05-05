MCX gold edges up to ₹1,49,526 per 10g, silver slips
Business
Gold prices on the MCX saw a small bounce on Tuesday, trading at ₹1,49,526 per 10gm, up just 0.13% after taking a hit the day before.
Silver didn't have much luck, slipping another 0.04% to ₹2,43,798 per kilogram.
Gold and silver plunged last session
Last session, both metals took a dive: gold dropped over 1% and silver nearly 3%.
Globally, gold is trying to recover from a more than one-month low but faces headwinds from inflation worries and high energy costs.
A strong US dollar and pricey oil are making it tough for gold to shine as an inflation hedge right now.