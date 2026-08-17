MCX gold ₹1.54L/10g and silver ₹2.35L/kg rise, Comex gains
Business
Gold and silver prices in India have gone up.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold is now at ₹1.54 lakh per 10gm (up nearly 2%), and silver has hit ₹2.35 lakh per kilogram (up 1.9%).
Globally too, both metals are trending higher, with Comex gold up nearly 1% and silver rising 2.5%.
Analysts predict ₹1.57L/10g gold, ₹2.54L/kg silver
Analysts point to a mix of reasons: less chance of a US Fed rate hike next month, weak US jobs data, and more people turning to gold as a safe bet because of tensions in the Middle East and between the US and Iran.
Experts think this upward trend could continue: some even predict gold could reach ₹1.57 lakh per 10gm soon, with silver possibly hitting ₹2.54 lakh per kilogram.