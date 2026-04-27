MCX, NSE get SEBI nod for 100cr each coal exchange
Business
BSE is sitting out the coal exchange game, while MCX and NSE just got SEBI's approval to invest ₹100 crore each in a proposed coal exchange company.
Their goal? Make buying and selling coal more transparent and streamlined through online platforms.
BSE to launch focused IT derivatives
Instead, BSE is doubling down on its derivatives market.
It's rolling out new contracts based on the BSE Focused IT Index (14 top tech stocks, each capped at 19%), launching early May.
These contracts will expire on the last Thursday of every month, giving investors more ways to manage risk in India's fast-changing tech sector.