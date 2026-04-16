MCX silver up 0.82% to ₹253,800/kg amid US trade uncertainty Business Apr 16, 2026

Silver just got a bit shinier. Prices rose 0.82% on Thursday to ₹253,800 per kilogram.

The reason? Uncertainty around US trade policy has traders making new moves in the market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for May delivery climbed by ₹2,058, with over 2,000 trades happening.