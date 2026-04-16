MCX silver up 0.82% to ₹253,800/kg amid US trade uncertainty
Business
Silver just got a bit shinier. Prices rose 0.82% on Thursday to ₹253,800 per kilogram.
The reason? Uncertainty around US trade policy has traders making new moves in the market.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for May delivery climbed by ₹2,058, with over 2,000 trades happening.
Comex silver up 1.84% to $90.44/oz
It's not just an India thing: Global silver futures on Comex also spiked by 1.84%, landing at $90.44 per ounce.
Analysts point out that all this trade policy confusion is pushing prices.