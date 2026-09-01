MediaTek shares surge 10% after NVIDIA's $3.5B investment
What's the story
MediaTek's shares surged by 10% during Taipei trading on Tuesday, following a massive $3.5 billion investment from NVIDIA. This marks the largest direct investment by the American chipmaking giant outside of the US. The deal was announced on Monday and will see NVIDIA purchase bonds convertible into MediaTek shares as part of a larger $3.9 billion bond sale by MediaTek.
Strategic shift
MediaTek's transformation into an AI semiconductor company
Once known for competing with Qualcomm for mobile phone chip orders from companies like Xiaomi and OPPO, MediaTek has been shifting toward custom silicon design.
This move has put it in competition with Broadcom and established its reputation as a partner for tech giants developing their own AI chips.
The investment from NVIDIA is seen as a major endorsement of this strategic shift, reinforcing MediaTek's transformation into an AI semiconductor company.
Growth prospects
MediaTek's ambitious projections and recent partnerships
MediaTek CEO Rick Tsai has expressed optimism about the company's AI chip business accelerating after the NVIDIA deal.
Earlier this year, MediaTek had projected its custom AI silicon business would hit $2 billion, targeting a 15% share of an estimated $80 billion market segment by 2027.
The company's market value has nearly tripled in recent months, bolstered by a partnership with Google and speculation that SpaceX could be its next AI customer.