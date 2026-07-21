MedPlus Health Q1 FY2027 profit ₹33cr down 21.8% revenue ₹1,879.6cr
Business
MedPlus Health saw its net profit fall by 21.8% in Q1 FY2027, landing at ₹33 crore compared to ₹42 crore last year.
Interestingly, the company's revenue actually jumped 21.8% to ₹1,879.6 crore, but shrinking margins put a damper on overall profits.
MedPlus opens 146 stores, margins slip
EBITDA barely budged, up just 1.9%, while the EBITDA margin slipped to 7.1%.
Gross margin also dropped to 24.5%.
Still, MedPlus opened 146 new stores this quarter (most as franchises), and its subsidiary is investing in a new food park and a subscription-based health and wellness facility in Hyderabad.