Meesho co-founder Vidit Aatrey enters billionaire club

Vidit Aatrey, the co-founder and CEO of Meesho , has officially become a billionaire. His net worth crossed the $1 billion mark after the company's shares skyrocketed by over 74% since listing last week. The stock hit a record high of ₹193 per share, compared to its issue price of ₹111, catapulting Aatrey into the coveted billion-dollar club.

Wealth surge Aatrey's stake in Meesho now valued at ₹9,128 crore Aatrey holds 47.25 crore shares or an 11.1% stake in Meesho. Based on the listing-day high, his ownership is now worth ₹9,128 crore or $1 billion. Sanjeev Barnwal, another co-founder of the company, also witnessed a surge in his wealth as his 31.6 crore shares are now valued at ₹6,099 crore.

Company evolution Meesho's journey from Fashnear to a billion-dollar company Founded in 2015 by Aatrey and Barnwal, Meesho has become one of India's leading social commerce platforms. The company started as Fashnear, a hyperlocal fashion delivery app. However, it quickly pivoted to a Shopify-like digital storefront model after realizing that customers preferred choice over delivery speed. The breakthrough came when they discovered homemakers in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh running informal boutiques on WhatsApp.