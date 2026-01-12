Meesho shares drop after BoFA's 'Neutral' rating

Meesho is an Indian e-commerce platform that's made its mark by targeting value-focused shoppers in smaller cities and towns. Competing with big names like Flipkart and Amazon, Meesho keeps costs low for sellers and earns from ads and logistics services.

Quick numbers & future outlook

Meesho's IPO last month was a big deal—raising over ₹5,000 crore with huge demand from investors. Shares debuted at a strong 46% premium but have since slipped from their peak of ₹254.

Financially, the company reported ₹5,858 crore in income but posted a loss of ₹701 crore last quarter.

Still, BoFA expects things to look up as Meesho grows its market share and expands into fintech and groceries.