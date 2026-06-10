Meesho shares rise nearly 5% on Jefferies buy, ₹225 target
Meesho's stock just got a boost, up nearly 5%, after global brokerage Jefferies gave it a "Buy" rating and set a target price of ₹225 (that's 34% higher than now).
Jefferies likes Meesho's focus on affordable shopping and smart logistics for non-metro, price-sensitive shoppers.
Jefferies forecasts Meesho 25% NMV CAGR
Jefferies predicts Meesho's business will grow fast, with net merchandise value expected to grow at around a 25% CAGR between FY26 and FY30.
The platform's commission-free model is pulling in more sellers, while AI tools and efficient delivery are keeping costs down.
They see profits improving by FY30 and expect the company to turn cash-flow positive by FY28.
Despite some ups and downs, Meesho shares are up nearly 19% in three months. Investors seem pretty confident about where things are headed.