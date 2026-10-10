Meesho's 2026 Mega Blockbuster Sale sees 75% increase in orders
Meesho's 2026 Mega Blockbuster Sale kicked off with a bang, seeing orders jump 75% compared to last year's first day.
The platform was buzzing: Within 15 minutes of the sale going live, ordering activity peaked at over 75,000 orders per minute.
Shoppers were especially drawn to fashion, home and kitchen, beauty and personal care, kids' apparel, and electronic accessories.
Meesho mall orders surge over 200%
A big part of this surge came from non-metro areas and the rise of creator-led shopping.
Meesho Mall saw orders shoot up by more than 200%, with a near threefold increase in shoppers from Tier three cities and beyond, and more than 80% of those first-time buyers gravitating toward beauty and personal care essentials.
Creator-driven sales jumped nearly fourfold: approximately 90% of active creators driving these sales are nano-creators, with 81% based in non-metro locations.
Meesho AI recommendations drive 85% transactions
AI-powered recommendations helped drive most purchases (covering 85% of transactions), making shopping feel more personal.
Plus, merchant participation grew by 63%, with sellers from smaller towns doubling their numbers, giving shoppers even more choices this time around.