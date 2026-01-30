Meesho's revenue grows 32% in Q3 FY26, but loss soars

User growth and positive cash flow

IPO boost: After going public in December 2025 and raising ₹4,088 crore, Meesho's cash reserves hit ₹7,277 crore.

User surge: The platform now has 251 million annual transacting users (up 34% YoY) and processed 690 million orders this quarter.

Profit watch: Despite heavy spending and a ninefold jump in adjusted EBITDA loss this quarter, Meesho managed positive free cash flow over the last year.