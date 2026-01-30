Meesho's revenue grows 32% in Q3 FY26, but loss soars
Meesho, an e-commerce marketplace, grew its Q3 FY26 revenue by 32% to ₹3,518 crore.
However, net loss shot up to ₹491 crore—about 13 times higher than last year—even as the company's expenses climbed and it ramped up logistics.
Value commerce platform
Meesho, described as a value commerce platform, connects 251 million annual transacting users with affordable products online.
User growth and positive cash flow
IPO boost: After going public in December 2025 and raising ₹4,088 crore, Meesho's cash reserves hit ₹7,277 crore.
User surge: The platform now has 251 million annual transacting users (up 34% YoY) and processed 690 million orders this quarter.
Profit watch: Despite heavy spending and a ninefold jump in adjusted EBITDA loss this quarter, Meesho managed positive free cash flow over the last year.