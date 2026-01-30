Meesho's revenue jumps 31% YoY in Q3 FY26, but losses soar

Meesho is an e-commerce platform known for its low-cost and zero-commission model and its focus on value e-commerce. The company has grown fast by focusing on value-driven shoppers and operating a marketplace model.

Revenue from operations for Q3 stood at ₹3,517.6 crore

Revenue from operations for Q3 stood at ₹3,517.6 crore, but expenses climbed 44% to ₹407.2 crore.

For the first half of FY26, Meesho managed to cut its net loss significantly compared to last year—but since its December IPO, shares have struggled due to valuation worries and the expiry of the IPO anchor lock-in period, which increased the supply of shares.