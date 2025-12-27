Meet Arista Networks's CEO who topped Hurun India Rich List

Jayshree Ullal, CEO of Arista Networks, just became the top-ranked Indian-origin tech leader according to the 2025 Hurun India Rich List. With a net worth of $5.7 billion, she's now ahead of big names like Sundar Pichai and Satya Nadella—a huge milestone for Indian-origin leaders in tech.

How did Ullal get here? Ullal was born in London, grew up in New Delhi, and studied engineering in California.

She kicked off her career at Fairchild Semiconductor and AMD before joining Cisco through an acquisition.

At Cisco, she played a major role in growing their networking business and managed billions in mergers and revenue.

Leading Arista to new heights Since 2008, Ullal has led Arista Networks from Silicon Valley, taking it public on the NYSE and helping drive massive growth—Arista's stock has soared over 600% in five years, with growth fueled in part by the AI and software services boom.

She owns about 3% of the company's shares, which have surged alongside her own wealth.